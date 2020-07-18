Frick named Sertoman of the Year

Sertoman Peggy Frick was named 2019-2020 Sertoman of the Year.

Active in the community, Frick is a member of the Rotary, treasurer to the Carson Footprinter’s, Member of CERT, volunteer at Dangberg Home Ranch and secretary of a local ladies investment group.

“At the end of each Sertoma Year it is traditional for us to recognize one of our truly outstanding members for their exceptional contribution to the club and in the spirit of SERvice TO MAnkind,” club officials said.

Frick has been a member of Sertoma for many years and has participated quite extensively in the club’s programs, services and activities.

Fellow Sertomans said she is one of the first to volunteer for events and take on tasks required for successful execution. With regard to leadership, she served multiple years as treasurer.

“Within our fundraising activities she served as co-chair of the crab and tri-tip dinner, organized raffle items and hosted basket-making events (which also doubled as a social gathering for members),” officials said. “Her husband, Fred Wolin, and her also hosted a hugely successful and enjoyable Christmas dinner for the club at their home.”

She has also organized, supervised and documented the needs and procedures of the kitchen area for the annual Oktoberfest.

“Recently, she took the initiative to investigate the revised Nevada gaming laws for charitable organizations … thereby keeping us all out of any legal problems. Her commitment and generosity to our club is notable. A participant at every Sertoma event, she prints all membership cards and many other documents using her own supplies.”

The selection process started with the appointment of an ad hoc committee to nominate and accept nominations for the award.

The committee rates each nomination based on Member recruitment, offices held, leadership contributions, services and activities. The committee also considers outside activities related to community service.