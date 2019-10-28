Freezing temperatures may pop pipes

The first instance of frozen pipes accompanied the mercury plunging to 14 degrees on Monday morning.

A water flow alarm was the first indication that a Minden motel’s pipes had frozen at around 1 p.m.

Well below average temperatures are expected to remain before it warms up a bit this weekend, forecasters said.

High temperatures in Carson Valley are expected to remain in the mid-50s this week.

Northerly winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 25-35 mph will accompany the front on Tuesday.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into their teens early Wednesday morning down to single-digits in some valleys.