Freedom as Christians key to our nation

Just a few days ago we celebrated our freedom as a country. Many times our freedom in Christ has been related to our freedom as a nation. Many similarities exist when compared. Our freedom as a nation was gained by the sacrifice of many who gave their lives.

Our freedom as Christians was gained by the sacrifice of the son of God who willing gave his life on the cross to pay the penalty of sin.

One difference is our freedom as a nation requires that many continue to give their lives to defend our freedom and this great nation. Jesus paid our debt completely, once for all he gave the perfect sacrifice. Hebrews 9:11 But Christ came as High Priest of the good things to come, with the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation. 12 Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption. 13 For if the blood of bulls and goats and the ashes of a heifer, sprinkling the unclean, sanctifies for the purifying of the flesh, 14 how much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without spot to God, cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God? 15 And for this reason He is the Mediator of the new covenant, by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions under the first covenant, that those who are called may receive the promise of the eternal inheritance.

Hebrews 7:27 who does not need daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifices, first for His own sins and then for the people's, for this He did once for all when He offered up Himself.

Like the freedom we have as a country we are granted freedom in the spirit. As a country we have freedom from oppression, bondage, kingdom rule, and foreign control. Spiritually Jesus had set us free from oppression, bondage, and translated us from the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of light. This freedom goes beyond freedom from and grants us freedom to be. When we receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior we are free to become all that He wants for us. Freedom to become, what a marvelous principle! Luke 4:18

"The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed;" John 8:36

Therefore if the son makes you free, you shall be free indeed. II Corinthians 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

If you desire to be free spiritually, Jesus waits for your cry. He is willing to come and indwell you by the Holy Spirit and give you liberty as a child of God. John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them he gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in his name: 13 who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

May we always remember that freedom is not free. A great price has been paid for our freedom as a nation and the freedom we have in Christ. Let us never forget to be grateful for both. Lord bless

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.