Free U.S. Citizenship class offered

A free U.S. Citizenship Study class, sponsored by the ESL In-Home Program, which has been recognized as a CNN Hero program, will be begin on October 6.

The class will be held for 12 weeks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Daniel Room of St. Galls Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The classroom is in the back of the church.

Handouts will be provided for each week's lesson at no charge. Help will be provided with the citizenship application. Also, funds are available to help with the application fee.

There have been 306 immigrant learners who have gone through the ESL In-Home Program and have become U.S. citizens.

It's important to register to save a seat by calling 775-888-2021 as space is limited. Information is also available by contacting eslinhomennv@gmail.com.