Free radon tests available through end of month

Carson Valley residents will be able to obtain a free short-term radon test kit through Feb. 28.

The kits are available at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices and partnering locations statewide.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It comes from the ground and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, killing more people than secondhand smoke, drunk driving, house fires and unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level. According to experts, living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer similar to the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day.

The risk of radon-caused lung cancer can be reduced. A simple three-day test can determine if a house has a radon problem, and winter is an ideal time to test a home for radon. If radon problems are found, they can be fixed.

Free test kits are available through Feb. 28 at the following Western Nevada locations:

Douglas County Cooperative Extension, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Gardnerville Ranchos GID, 931 Mitch Drive, Gardnerville.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline.

Genoa Town Office, 2289 Main St., Genoa.

Carson City/Storey County Cooperative Extension, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, Carson City.

A list of locations to get test kits can be found at http://bit.ly/NRAM19kitlocations. Nevadans can also order free test kits online at https://2019freekit.eventbrite.com, or by submitting a radon test kit request online at http://bit.ly/NRAM19cpn, then mailing the confirmation email and a $4 check or money order to the Radon Education Program's administration office, 4955 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. Make the check or money order out to Board of Regents.

For more information, call the Radon Hotline at 1-888-RADON10 (1-888-723-6610) or visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at http://www.RadonNV.com. Cooperative Extension, the EPA and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health urge all Nevadans to test their homes for radon.

The Nevada Radon Education Program is a program of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and is funded by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health through Grant Number K1-96963519-0 from the EPA. Since the program began in 2007, more than 28,000 homes have been tested in Nevada.