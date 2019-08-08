Free naloxone training in Minden

Partnership Douglas County teamed with the University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for the Application of Substance Abuse Technologies to offer a free community naloxone training at Partnership Douglas County’s office in Minden.

CASAT Project Coordinator Morgan Green led the hour-long training session focused on informing the community of the opioid overdose epidemic, and how to identify and possibly reverse an opioid overdose with the help of naloxone.

Green addressed the source of the opioid crisis. “Of the 2.1 million people that misuse opioids in the United States, only 500,000 are heroin users. Many of those heroin users started with prescription opiates.”

Attendees learned how to recognize an opioid overdose. Signs include slowed speech, constricted pupils, dark fingerprints and lips, and unconsciousness.

Green reminded participants that 911 should always be called during a suspected overdose. While naloxone can pull someone out of an overdose, its effects are temporary.

Each attendee left with a rescue kit that included two doses of nasal naloxone that can be used whenever an opioid overdose is suspected.

To schedule a naloxone training or to learn more about Partnership Douglas County’s efforts in preventing opioid deaths, visit http://www.pdcnv.org or call 775-782-8611.