Free entry to state parks on Saturday

As home to four state parks, Douglas County visitors will benefit from free admission and fishing on Saturday.

State parks in Douglas County include Spooner Lake, Van Sickle Bi-State Park, Cave Rock and Mormon Station State Historic Park.

Cave Rock and Spooner Lake both cost $10. Mormon Station charges $3 for entrance to the museum and the fort. Van Sickle and Mormon Station are free to use the park.

Park visitors will receive free day use admission and free fishing (no license required) at all of Nevada's State Parks.

"Nevada's state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities," said State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson. "For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse."

Discover Nevada State Parks Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don't have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park. Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.

For more information on the Nevada State Parks Passport Booklet, or to find a list of state parks, visit parks.nv.gov.