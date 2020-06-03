Fourth of July events fall to coronavirus concerns

There’s not much left to Fourth of July celebrations thanks to coronavirus cancellations.

The Carson Valley Pops announced on Tuesday that it wouldn’t perform in Gardnerville on the Fourth.

Later that day, the town board canceled is annual Freedom Festival which kicked off with a 5K fun run.

“The Town was hopeful to hold our summer events as scheduled” said Town Manager Erik Nilssen. “The fifty person gathering limit makes our events infeasible at this time. We realize many of our residents including children need an outlet and holding wholesome recreational activities would benefit us all however restrictions do not allow.”

Genoa’s Americana Festival featuring the Carson City Symphony in Mormon Station State Historic Park has been canceled.

The Pops is working on a way to stream its performances online for the Fourth.

In addition to the July Fourth celebration’s, Gardnerville won’t be hosting the June 26 Movie in the Park. This is the 15th year the town has conducted the free event in Heritage Park, which routinely draws several hundred to more than 1,000 spectators.

The Town Board will consider showing the “The Lion King,” in August depending on the public gathering restrictions in place at the time of the event.

The Phase Two Guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak expire on June 30 at which time restrictions may be extended, reduced or increased. At this time “Thor, the Dark Hammer” is scheduled to be shown on July 17. “Frozen Two” is scheduled to be shown on July 31. “Dr. Dolittle” is scheduled to be shown on August 14. Gardnerville Town Board members will decide at their July 7 meeting if the July events can be held while complying with the state standards.