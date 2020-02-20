Fourth East Fork advanced life support ambulance put in service

A fourth advanced life support ambulance was put into service on Sunday, according to the East Fork Fire Protection District.

The fully staffed rescue ambulance will be stationed at Fire Station 12, located on North Sunridge Drive in Indian Hills.

Station 12 serves one of the district’s largest response areas, including, Indian Hills, Alpine View, Clear Creek, Sunridge, and a significant part of the Johnson Lane area, Chief Tod Carlini said.

“The district monitors its resources and response data on a regular basis to determine where to locate its staffed resources,” he said. “The area served by Station 12 is becoming one of the district’s busiest response districts.”

The additional ambulance was funded in part through a successful Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response grant received last year.

The grant allowed for the hiring of four additional personnel combined with the two other new positions approved by the East Fork Fire Protection District Board last year.

Staffing a two-person rescue ambulance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, requires six personnel, with two crew members working each 24-hour day and under a 48/96 work schedule, Carlini said.

The ambulance will allow the district to have up to eight advanced life support units available per day to cover the 675-square-mile service area or 96 percent of Douglas County.

The additional personnel will also enhance the District’s fire suppression staffing on incidents as well.

“The positive impact of this additional unit will be felt throughout the district,” Carlini said.

He said that under the district’s Standard of Cover, it attempts to provide advanced life support to patients within 8 minutes 90 percent of the time and a transport ambulance with 12 minutes 90 percent of the time.

“This additional ambulance will have a significant impact on our response time goals, especially for the residents and visitor in the Johnson Lane, Alpine View, and Clear Creek areas,” he said.

“The District Board, Chief Carlini, and the district staff have worked diligently to achieve this important objective,” said District 5 trustee Steve Mihelic. “It has taken a collaborative effort by all parties involved. As a district director, I am very pleased with this effort and look forward to seeing the District continue to advance its service to our community.”