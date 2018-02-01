Four ways to have fun in February

Get your tickets now to enjoy Sertoma's all you can eat Crab and Tri-Tip Dinner on Feb. 10 from 4-10 p.m. It is held at Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. The annual event sponsored by Carson Valley Sertoma in partnership with Douglas County Senior Center will start at 4 p.m. and is $45 per person (kids under 12 are $25). The price includes fresh crab, tri-tip roast, baked potato, soup, salad, dessert, and coffee. Soda, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. Part of the profits go to the Senior Center's Hot Soup program, and 100 percent goes back to benefiting the community. The evening features music, a 50/50 raffle, and silent auctions. Seating is limited, and the dinner typically sells out. Avoid disappointment by getting your tickets now. Call Birgit at 782-0758 to purchase, or to reserve a large table for your group. Or you may pick them up at the Senior Center.

Also going on at the Carson Valley Senior/Community Center is "Young at Heart" annual pancake breakfast. The whole community is invited to attend from 7:30-11 a.m., on Feb. 17. Young at Heart (YAH) is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Douglas County Senior Center's needs. It also sponsors events and programs that benefit the seniors of our community. You need not be a YAH member to attend this breakfast. They look forward to meeting you. Pancakes or biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, with sausage or bacon and potatoes will be served for just $5 a person. Coffee included. Call for information 901-7028.

There are still spaces left for Evelyn Yonkers's Valentine's Day cookie decorating class this Saturday at Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 N, Gardnerville. The program is specially geared to enable adults to make and decorate attractive Valentine's Day cookies for family and friends. Doors open at noon, the program runs from 1-3 p.m. The class fee is $8 to the general public or $5 for DCHS members including supplies. You can sign up at the museum or by phone 782-2555. Also, at the CVM&CC are the returning Second Thursday lectures at 6:30 p.m. If you have ever wondered what goes on in the making of a melodrama be there on Feb. 8 to learn more. The Douglas County Historical Society offers you a "behind the scenes" peek at their upcoming production of "Grandma's Gold Mine" or "The Lady With the Silver Dollar Hair." The presentation includes a short discussion of the mayhem that goes into creating a melodrama along with a preview of this year's Act One. As always in such productions, the DCHS warns its viewers that this rendition is neither politically, historically nor chronically correct. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presentation begins at 6:30. The fee is $3 at the door, with no charge to DCHS members.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com