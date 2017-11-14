Four Valley residents up for planning commission seat

if you go

Four Carson Valley residents have applied for the planning commission seat left open by the Oct. 10 resignation of Bryan Davis.

Bob Centanni, DeVere Henderson, Helen Johnson and Bryan Oland have applied for the volunteer seat.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the appointment at their 11 a.m. Thursday meeting at Stateline.

Centanni is a retired Genoa resident, who has served on the town's historic district commission and the China Spring advisory board. He has lived in Douglas County for a quarter of a century.

East Valley resident DeVere is a retired U.S Air Force squadron commander. He has resided in Gardnerville for almost seven years, though he has owned a condominium at Stateline since 2001.

Johnson is a 1973 graduate of Douglas High School with 62 years in the county. A rancher, Johnson has served as a member of the county board of equalization and on the Mottsville Cemetery board.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Oland is a recent arrival to Carson Valley where he is a certified public accountant.

The Douglas County Planning Commission is advisory to the board of county commissioners and consists of seven members. Planning commissioners serve four-year terms.

Planning commissioners Margaret Pross and Jim Madsen's terms are up this year.

Davis, who is marketing director at Edgewood Golf Course, was appointed in January 2016 to replace Foothill resident Kevin Servatius.

He resigned to take a seat on another board.

Planning commissioners are wrapping up their work on the Douglas County Master Plan 20-year update, which will be heard by county commissioners.