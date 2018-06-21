Four truckloads of trash hauled out of Stateline forest

Four dump-truck loads of trash were hauled out from the forest behind Mont Bleu and Harrah's Casino in Stateline by volunteers from Harrah's Entertainment and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

In years past the area has been known for a small group of homeless population to camp there illegally, Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

A few members of Douglas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, along with employees of Harrah's checked and cleaned up the make-shift campsites which contained bedding, furniture, drug paraphernalia and rubbish. They issued an illegal camping citation to one person.

"There is health and safety issues we are addressing in these camps, the sanitation issue, and the threat of wildfire for those camping here are concerns we have." says Sgt. Ron Elges of Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Everyone they encountered was cooperative, and referral resources were available to those who wanted assistance, Smith said.