Four new members join photo club

The Carson Valley Photo Club saw a great turnout at their February meeting with four new members and two visitors.

Nancy Hulsey presented the meeting on black and white photography, showing examples of some of the greatest, including Ansel Adams.

"You don't take a photograph, you make a photograph," Hulsey quoted Adams. Adams' manipulating contrasts in the darkroom showed that, said Hulsey.

"In modern day digital photography, our darkroom is our computer," she said. "There are many digital photography programs used to create black and white photographs. Shadow and light in a photograph is important in manipulating that, plus color, and reducing noise are the key elements to an excellent black and white photograph."

The February photo contest was titled "Tucked in for winter" with Suzie Zimmerli as the judge.

"Zimmerli did a great job outlining her judgment, style, and criteria," said Hulsey. "Congratulations to the three winners."

Recommended Stories For You

Bart Owens recieved first place for his photograph called "Winter Supply" and second place for his composition titled "Maybe next spring." Third place was awarded to Merry Muller and her photograph "Koda's winter coat."

"It is not an easy job for our volunteer judges to make decisions on entries submitted. We greatly appreciate you. Thank you," said Hulsey.

The March photo contest will be black and white photography and Mark Terrell of Dayton will be the presenter at the next meeting. Terrell is a long time wildlife photographer who specializes in wild horses.

Things to look forward to in coming months will be the migration of birds in the area. In addition, club members will be participating in the Genoa Western Heritage Day, April 28. The club will hold a photography show at River Fork Ranch Conservancy for four days that weekend.

Carson Valley Photography Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.