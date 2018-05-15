Four hurt in 395 wreck

Four people were taken for treatment after a collision at the intersection of Highway 395 and Genoa Lane on Monday.

Personnel onscene reported three vehicles suffered major damage in the collision reported at 5:44 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A Ford sport utility vehicle was northbound in the turn lane to turn onto Genoa Lane from the highway.

The Ford turned in front of the path of a southbound JeepV causing the Jeep to strike the right side of the Ford. Four occupants were transported by EMS to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were blocked, however one lane was opened shortly after trooper's arrival to allow southbound traffic to continue.

Three people were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment. Another person was taken to an area medical center.