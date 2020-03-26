Four Douglas students turn in winning essays
Four Douglas High School students were among the 14 winners awarded cash prizes for their entries in the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 137’s annual essay-writing contest on Feb. 29 at a luncheon in Carson City held in their honor.
This year’s theme was “What My Vote Will Mean To Me”.
The contest is open to students grades 7-12. Schools are notified of the contest’s theme at the beginning of the school year with a deadline of Dec. 1.
For information, contact John Trammell at (925) 207-6889 or jptrammell@yahoo.com.
Winning students included:
Douglas High School
Kiarra DePaz
Ryan Olson
Kennedy Cole
Leah Schemenauer
Faith Christian Academy
Devin Ancina
Suzy Berger
Sierra Lutheran High School
Riley McHenry
Annalynn Mueller
Carson Valley Middle School
Lila Kaufmann
Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School
Sutter Rollings
Yerington High School
Haylie Mikkelsen,
Christian Garcia Granados
Carson High School
Mackenzie Tackett
Virginia City High School
Anastasia Chevalier