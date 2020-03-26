Four Douglas students turn in winning essays

Attendees for this year’s FRA essay writing contest, left to right, are David Dagang, Branch 137 President; Sutter Rollings, Pah Wa Lu Middle School; Mackenzie Tackett, Carson High School; Anastasia Chevalier, Virginia City High School; Kiarra DePaz, Douglas High School; Lila Kaufmann, Carson Valley Middle School; Haylie Mikkelsen, Yerington High School; Ryan Olson, Douglas High School; and John Trammell.

Special to The R-C

Four Douglas High School students were among the 14 winners awarded cash prizes for their entries in the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 137’s annual essay-writing contest on Feb. 29 at a luncheon in Carson City held in their honor.

This year’s theme was “What My Vote Will Mean To Me”.

The contest is open to students grades 7-12. Schools are notified of the contest’s theme at the beginning of the school year with a deadline of Dec. 1.

For information, contact John Trammell at (925) 207-6889 or jptrammell@yahoo.com.

Winning students included:

Douglas High School

Kiarra DePaz

Ryan Olson

Kennedy Cole

Leah Schemenauer

Faith Christian Academy

Devin Ancina

Suzy Berger

Sierra Lutheran High School

Riley McHenry

Annalynn Mueller

Carson Valley Middle School

Lila Kaufmann

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School

Sutter Rollings

Yerington High School

Haylie Mikkelsen,

Christian Garcia Granados

Carson High School

Mackenzie Tackett

Virginia City High School

Anastasia Chevalier