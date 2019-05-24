Four Douglas deputies graduate academy

On Wednesday, Douglas County deputies Jeremey Cunningham, Jose Gutierrez, Stephen Graves and Joshua Hodges graduated from the State of Nevada Police Officers Standards and Training Academy.

Cunningham represented the entire Academy Class as their representative speaker.

Cunningham also was awarded with being the Top Academic Cadet for this academy. Deputy Gutierrez was awarded with being the overall Top Cadet for this academy.

Coverley addressed the Academy and guests as the keynote speaker.

“I am very proud of how each of the Deputies represented the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County with the highest standards and professionalism,” said Coverley.