Fountain of resources at Douglas County Senior Center

Do you love old automobiles? Come join a group from the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville on March 28 for a trip to explore the different auto eras at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. The bus leaves the Center at 9 a.m. and returns by 3 p.m. Lunch is from "Taste of Chicago," a local Reno restaurant. The cost of this trip is $25 a person. Please sign up by March 22. To keep this event from being cancelled early sign up is encouraged.

Looking for a fun place to meet new people? Enjoy arts and crafts? Join a friendly group every Wednesday for Craft Club 10 a.m. – noon in the Ceramics Room. A wide variety of crafts and art projects as well as jewelry making are offered. Call the DC

Want to learn about the various public programs available to Nevada seniors?

Volunteers from the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Nevada Access to Healthcare: Nevada SHIP/Access to Healthcare provide free objective and unbiased information about Medicare. They can assist you in determining if you are eligible for programs that may save you money. Call Ivan at 284-1982, ext. 388 to schedule an appointment for the first Thursday of each month. The Adult & Disability Resource Center staff is SHIP/Medicare certified, and trained in many of the benefits available to seniors. Representatives provide information on state programs and make appropriate referrals to other agencies from which the individual might benefit and even offer assistance completing applications. There will be a SHIP volunteer available on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Iryna Ries at 775-284-1892 ext. 388 to schedule an appointment.

Would you like to improve your fitness?

The Douglas County Community & Senior Center houses a fitness area to accomplish all your fitness goals. Come enjoy basketball, volleyball, pickleball, racquetball and more. Upstairs is a three-lane indoor walking/jogging track, cardio equipment, free weights and fixed weight machines. The cost for seniors 60 and over is as follows: $5 Drop-in; 30-day pass for $35; 90-day pass for $75, and an annual pass for $189. (Installments available). "Young at Heart" members get a $10 discount off pass. Disabled Veterans receive a free membership with presentation of proper service-related disability paperwork. Visit the front desk for more information, 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville.

Reminder: Help our local Food Closet. Eat at Chili's, Carson City from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday, and they will donate 20 percent of the ticket to the Food Closet. You may present the coupon found on the website thefoodcloset.org/events.html. Also, the fine print says you may simply "mention" the flyer to let your server know you'd like your meal check to be included in the fundraiser for the Food Closet that day.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com