Former Vikings head coach returns to Valley

The 8th annual charity golf tournament weekend "For the Kids" hosted by Mike Tice, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and more recently offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders, will take place June 15-17. Funds raised during the weekend will go towards building a Clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada in the Carson Valley, which is currently located at Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

Tice has expanded the event and invites community members to attend the inaugural Carson Valley Music, Food & Brew Fest Friday, June 15, at TJ's Corral at the Carson Valley Inn, a concert by Granger Smith Saturday, June 16, also at TJ's Corral, and the annual golf tournament, barbeque and live auction Sunday, June 17, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa. All events are open to the public.

"I first reached out to my long-time friend, Mike Pegram, owner of Carson Valley Inn, several years ago to hold a golf event for friends," Tice said. "He asked if I would consider raising money for a local charity and recommended the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. Over the past seven years, we've raised over $400,000 towards a new building for Carson Valley kids. Mr. Pegram has matched every dollar raised which has gone towards operations for the existing Clubhouse."

Katie Leao, chief professional officer for the Club said in an effort to involve more Carson Valley residents and local businesses, tickets to individual events during the weekend and all-inclusive packages, as well as sponsorship opportunities are available. The Pink House, a cheese and charcuterie shop located in Genoa, has stepped up as the headline sponsor, and the Battle Born Youth Football Clinic, open only to Club members, has been sponsored by Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

"Mike Tice, his guests and Mike Pegram have been fantastic partners in our community," Leao said. "We know his goal is to build this Clubhouse before he retires, so this year we are building a bridge between the celebrity event and the community to continue the work to build our new Clubhouse."

Leao said more than 140 of Tice's guests have participated over the years.

"This year we are really looking to encourage the community to join in and have fun playing golf or socializing with greats from the NFL and other celebrities, while supporting our youth and providing them a fun, safe environment after school," she said.

The fundraiser contributes a quarter of the Carson Valley Club's annual operating budget and the Club needs to have three years of operating costs in the bank before a new Clubhouse can be opened, Leao said, which is why Tice is seeking community support.

"It's important to me to have more local involvement this year," Tice said. "We're working towards a Clubhouse for Carson Valley kids and trying to invigorate the community to rally to the cause. We've added more events, as well as opportunities for locals to golf and spend time with coaches and past players, such as Jack Del Rio, Todd Downing, and Jim McMahon."

Taylor Lambert, unit director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley, said Club membership has grown significantly over the past few years and they have reached capacity.

"We serve 361 Carson Valley students a year," Lambert said. "We use every inch of space we can at our current location, but we have outgrown it. A new Clubhouse would allow us to expand our membership and to offer even more programs and services to help our kids shape their bright futures."

For more information or to purchase event tickets, all-inclusive packages, or sponsorships, visit https://www.miketiceforthekids.com/.