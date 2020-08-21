Former Sheriff Pierini takes seat on Wildlife commission

Former Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini has been appointed to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission.

A well-known name in Northern Nevada, Pierini recently retired from a distinguished 45-year career in law enforcement including serving 21 years as the Douglas County Sheriff. Pierini started his career as a Carson City deputy in 1973 after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Criminal Justice. He also served on the Peace Officers Standards Training Commission for 16 years, including 12 as chairman.

This appointment comes as no surprise with Pierini having been a long-time advocate for conserving wildlife. His years of teaching hunter safety and ethics along with his volunteer work for Operation Game Thief and the Carson Valley Chukar Foundation led the Commission to award him the Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award earlier this year.

The nine-member, governor-appointed Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is responsible for establishing broad policy, setting annual and permanent regulations, reviewing budgets and receiving input on wildlife and boating matters from entities such as the 17 county advisory boards to manage wildlife.

Gov. Steve Sisolak reappointed Tiffany Tripp East and also appointed Clark County resident Shane Rogers to the Commission.

Both Pierini and Rogers are representing sportsmen on the commission.

East, a member of the Commission since 2017, was named chairwoman at the Commission’s August meeting. With the appointment, she becomes the first woman to hold the chairperson position.