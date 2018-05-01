Former Partnership director donates $500 to Tahoe Youth

Tahoe Youth and Family Services received $500 in funding Friday from retired Partnership of Community Resources Executive Director Cheryl Bricker.

"Cheryl is an asset to this community and really truly cares about the community and the youth," said Tahoe Youth and Family Services Executive Director Karen Carey. "We are appreciative of Cheryl's generosity and for her to think of us. We are honored to receive the funding and will put it to good use perhaps in our mentoring and youth programs."

Bricker recently received Carson City Soroptimist's 2018 Ruby Award and as part of the Ruby Award, grant funds are presented to a nonprofit organization of the honoree's choice which she chose to give to Tahoe Youth and Family Services.

"I wanted to give it to a nonprofit that had a lot of services," said Bricker. "I feel their efforts reflect the goals of Soroptimist, with a big focus on helping girls and single mothers."

Tahoe Youth and Family Service provides counseling, mentoring, and support programs in El Dorado, Douglas, and Alpine Counties with the mission to promote healthy developments of children, families and individuals through counseling, mentoring and support services.

"Something to be proud of is the youth program," said Bricker. "I so believe that every youth needs one-two adults they can talk to. There's so many options to help youth in the community whether it's mentoring or being someone youth can spend an afternoon and talk to."

Mentors is always something Tahoe Youth and Family Services is looking for, said Carey, especially men mentor figures.

"We want long-term mentors because it takes time to build relationships and for the youth and mentors to feel safe and comfortable together.

To become a mentor visit http://www.tahoeyouth.org for more information.