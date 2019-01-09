Former Gardnerville woman heads lieutenant governor’s office

A former Gardnerville resident will head newly elected Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall's office.

Courtney McKimmey has spent the last four years in Reno. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2017 with a dual degree in economics and international affairs, in addition to a minor in renewable energy. During her time at the university, she served as president of the entrepreneurship club, co-founded an organization to empower young women in their professional endeavors, and completed the most volunteer hours in the state for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign prior to the caucus. Following graduation, Courtney spent time in Greece working with Iraqi refugees before joining Kate Marshall's campaign for Lieutenant Governor. In addition to her role on the campaign, Courtney also serves on the University of Nevada's Alumni Council, and on Access Advisory Committee for the City of Reno which promotes the full inclusion and participation of people with disabilities in the community.