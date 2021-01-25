Former Gardnerville manager named acting state Rural Development director

Jim Park

USDA Rural Development

Former Gardnerville Town Manager Jim Park has been named acting state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

Park is associate enterprise director for the agency and has taken the acting position after presidential appointee Philip Cowee left the agency.

As acting director, Park will oversee more than 50 programs administered by the Rural Housing Service, Rural Business and Cooperative Service, and Rural Utilities Service.

Under the umbrella of USDA Rural Development, these programs provide financial and technical assistance to support infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care facilities; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Park, 56, served as manager of the town for a decade from 2000 to 2010 and oversaw several town improvements, including dedication of Heritage Park and the founding of Nevada’s first Main Street Program.

Park holds a master of business administration degree, is a Nevada certified public official, a certified professional contracts manager and a lifetime certified purchasing manager. He and his wife Pam have called Carson Valley home since 2000.