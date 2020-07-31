Former commissioner joins Main Street board

Former County Commissioner Mike Olson MC's last year's Coffin Races at Heritage Park in Gardnerville.

Kurt Hildebrand/R-C File Photo

Former Douglas County Commissioner Mike Olson has joined Main Street Gardnerville as a board member.

Olson has been active with the Main Street Program in the past, acting as the MC for the Main Street Fall Festival Coffin Races and Wreaths Across America events, according to Executive Director Matt Bruback.

“Mike is a leader and someone who gets things done,” Bruback said “He is the type of person any Board of Directors would love to have on their team, and we are honored he has chosen Main Street.”

In mid-July, Gardnerville organization reached a new milestone by enrolling its 100th business sponsor. On average Main Street Gardnerville garners between 50 and 75 supporting businesses per year, Bruback said.

“Main Street Gardnerville was the first Nationally Accredited Main Street Program in the State of Nevada and it is obvious the program is making a dramatic impact in the Gardnerville community,” he said. “The business community has really rallied behind Main Street Gardnerville in recent months. We have a very active social media presence and during these difficult times businesses are recognizing the importance of online collaboration. I’m thankful to be able to play my role and bring people together.”

The organization maintains a community garden, sponsors a farmers market, has multiple committees including a Flower Committee that organizes the annual Flower Baskets hung on Main Street, as well as hosting various events including monthly Wine Walks that help support Gardnerville businesses.

The organization is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to revitalize downtown Gardnerville utilizing design, organization, promotion & district vitality to develop the unique identity and preserve the historic nature of our community.

Anyone seeking to support Main Street Gardnerville’s community outreach efforts may email info@mainstreetgardnerville.org.