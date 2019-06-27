Foresters allowing small Sierra fire to burn

A 6-acre wildfire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness is being monitored by firefighters after it was reported around noon Sunday.

Located in the Silver King drainage near the confluence of Silver and Tamarack creeks, the fire is on a ridge at 8,300 feet.

The fire is spreading slowly and is burning in well-spaced Jeffery and fir trees.

“Due to the extremely wet winter and spring, this is an ideal time for us to manage this high elevation wilderness fire,” said Carson District Ranger Kevin Wilmot. “Lightning fires are a natural occurrence and play a vital role in shaping this fire-dependent ecosystem. By managing this fire for resource benefit we can ensure a healthier, more diverse and natural forest where future fires will burn with less intensity.”

The fire is burning in the Sierra eight miles southwest of Coleville.

“Fire personnel are carefully monitoring the Tamarack Fire from the Little Antelope Pack Station, Leviathan Lookout and use of fire cameras,” Wilmot said. “Helicopter flights will be considered as the situation evolves. Visitors to the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness should expect to see smoke.”

The first red flag warning of the season is in effect for portions of Western Nevada through 11 p.m. today.

Residents are asked to avoid sparks.