Lake Tahoe Forest Service snowshoe program returning

Fifth-graders could have an opportunity to experience the outdoors this winter as part of the U.S. Forest Service's Winter Trek conservation education program.

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the agency started accepting reservations on Monday.

Fifth-grade teachers may reserve a spot by calling the Forest Supervisor's office at 530-543-2789, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Winter Trek begins Jan. 9, 2018, and continues through March 29, weather permitting. Field trips are generally three hours long and are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Led by Forest Service rangers and community volunteers, the Winter Trek program offers fifth-graders an outdoor winter ecology learning experience that takes place at 9,100 feet via the Gondola at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The program includes a physical education snowshoeing adventure, while learning about fire and forest ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Winter Trek is a cooperative effort between the U.S. Forest Service, Heavenly Mountain Resort, the Tahoe Heritage Foundation and the city of South Lake Tahoe's Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

For more information, contact Reanna Suela at rsuela@fs.fed.us or visit http://bit.ly/2BZ9i7Q.