Forest Service seeks input on off-highway vehicle grant application

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is in the process of finalizing a grant to help maintain off-highway vehicle trails and facilities and, once completed, the public will have an opportunity to comment on the application.

The application had to be done on Monday in time for an annual California Department of Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division grant.

The 30-day grant application comment period began on Tuesday and ends April 2.

The application requests funding for trail maintenance, and operation of facilities for off-highway vehicle access in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Herron said the local Forest Service office has been successful in receiving grant funding in previous years.

The funding helps with projects that are not covered by federally appropriated funds.

"These annual grants provide important funds that allow the Forest Service to maintain OHV trails and facilities, repair winter storm damage and restore trailside environments, as well as providing patrolling and monitoring of these areas," Trails Program Coordinator Jacob Quinn said. "I encourage anyone interested in the OHV program to comment on the state website, or contact me to discuss their ideas on these proposals."

The grant application will be available for public review and comment on the state of California's website at ohv.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=1164. During the public review and comment period, public input can be submitted online using the state of California electronic forms, or by contacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit directly.

Questions, comments or letters can be directed to Quinn at the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, 35 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 96150. Contact Quinn at 530-543-2609 or email jmquinn@fs.fed.us.