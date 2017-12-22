Forest Service proposes Jobs Peak transmitter

Climbing Jobs Peak is a rite of passage for Carson Valley residents. If a U.S. Forest Service proposal is approved, those who've summited will also get to visit a new transmitter.

The Forest Service is conducting an environmental analysis to erect a radio repeater on the landmark peak to improve radio communciations.

According to a Dec. 7 letter to stakeholders, the repeater, shelter, solar panels and a 20-foot antenna would be helicoptered to the top of the mountain.

The shelter will be 5-feet square, according to the Forest Service.

The deadline for responses under the 30-day public comment period is Jan. 8.

"This scoping period is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this proposal an opportunity to make their concerns known prior to a decision being made by the responsible official," District Ranger Irene Davidson said in her letter.

According to the Forest Service, there are areas in the Carson Ranger District that do not have radio coverage. Radio specialists determined that Jobs Peak would be the best place for improved radio coverage. Solar panels would be placed next to the shelter to power the transmitter. No digging or other ground disturbance would be required.

Officials are calling the transmitter use minor, saying there is no circumstances warranting more analysis or documentation in an environmental analysis or an environmental impact statement.

Comments may be sent to elnoesser@fs.fed.us or by telephone by calling 760-873-2449.