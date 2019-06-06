Forest Service issues order requiring proper food and trash storage in Tahoe Basin
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit recently issued a Forest Order requiring the use of bear-resistant food and trash containers provided at National Forest campgrounds and resorts in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
“The Forest Service and our partners are committed to working together to promote responsible coexistence between humans and bears,” said LTBMU Forest Supervisor, Jeff Marsolais.
Because bears are attracted to anything edible or scented, improper storage of human food and other scented items and improper disposal of trash is a leading cause of human-bear conflicts. Requiring proper food storage and trash disposal is expected to reduce human-bear conflict by preventing bears and other wildlife from obtaining human food sources.
“This Forest Order will further our joint mission to Keep Tahoe Bears Wild,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife North Central Regional Manager, Kevin Thomas.
The Forest Order requires the use of facility provided dumpsters and food lockers, locked to animal entry, at the following recreation sites. Visitors who elect not to comply with the Forest Order may be subject to a violation notice.
Bayview Campground
Berkeley City Camp
Blackwood Canyon Campground
Camp Concord
Camp Richardson Resort Campground
Camp Shelly
Fallen Leaf Campground
Kaspian Campground
Luther Pass Campground
Meeks Bay Campground
Meeks Bay Resort Campground
Nevada Beach Campground
Watson Lake Campground
William Kent Campground
Zephyr Cove Resort Campground
The Forest Order is available for viewing at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/ForestOrders.