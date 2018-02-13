Forest Service hosts Russian delegation

Last week, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit hosted six delegates visiting the United States from Russia.

The delegation spent time in Washington, D.C., before heading to Reno where they were hosted in the homes of members of Friendship Force of Reno-Tahoe.

The delegates visited Lake Tahoe to learn about conservation of natural environments with the Forest Service's Conservation Education Coordinator Joy Barney.

The delegation participated in environmental hands on training including Project Water Education for Teachers, Project Learning Tree and Project WILD and visited Heavenly Mountain Resort, the Tallac Historic Site, Emerald Bay, Eagle Falls and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

The delegation's visit was made possible by the Friendship Force and Open World Program and was coordinated through the Open World Leadership Center, which has enabled over 26,000 current and future leaders from 17 countries to engage in and establish mutually beneficial relationships with their U.S. counterparts.

The Friendship Force is a nonprofit cultural exchange organization focused on promoting understanding, cultural education and citizen diplomacy through homestay travel and is based in over 60 countries with over 15,000 members.

Learn more about Friendship Force at http://www.ffreno-tahoe.org or email Sharon Urban at sharonurban@charter.net.