Forest Service announces opening dates for Lake Tahoe recreation areas

While state parks in Douglas County are open year around, spring will bring more recreational opportunities.

On May 1, Cave Rock Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park hours extend to 8 p.m. every day.

Spooner Lake State Park is open sunrise to sunset 365 days a year.

Lake Tahoe's Nevada Beach is expected to open at the end of this month, according to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Located near Elks Point in Douglas County's portion of the Basin, the beach is scheduled to open on April 28.

Depending on weather and snow conditions, Inspiration Point will be the first site to open on Saturday.

Baldwin Beach, not far from Tallac Point in South Lake Tahoe, is also scheduled to open April 28.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center opens May 25. The Tallac Historic Site parking area opens May 15, and will be staffed beginning May 26.

Before Forest Service recreation sites can fully open to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems.

National forest visitors should always exercise caution and stay aware of their surroundings as they enjoy the outdoors. Hazards to watch for include trees that may have recently died due to drought impacts, disease or beetle infestation and/or have sustained damage over the winter, including broken limbs and/or damaged trunks.

Keep in mind, recreation area grounds are open year-round, but until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available. Be sure to pack out all trash and where pets are allowed, always clean up after your animal.

Until parking lots open, please park your vehicle off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates.

For a complete list of opening dates, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/recareas.