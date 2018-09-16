Forest health project underway in Spooner Lake backcountry

Portions of the Spooner Lake backcountry will be closed for a forest health project.

With dense vegetation spanning over 300 acres, the scenic Spooner Lake portion of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park is increasingly susceptible to environmental disturbances threatening the health of the Tahoe Basin, according to a press release.

The Nevada Division of Forestry, in collaboration with the Nevada Division of State Parks and Nevada Division of State Lands are working together to implement a forest health resilience project at Spooner Lake.

The project is designed to increase the forest's resilience against disturbances such as wildfires, bark beetles and drought, according to the division. The project involves the selective removal of trees, which will be flown by helicopter to a log landing and transported out of the Tahoe Basin.

While the project is underway, portions of the Spooner Lake Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail will be closed temporarily for public safety.

Alternate trail routes are available in the park; refer to the map for more details.