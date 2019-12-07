Forecast calls for breezy Parade of Lights

The fog that has swirled around Carson Valley for the last three days finally lifted this morning as a new storm arrives.

But breezy conditions will replace foggy ones for today’s Parade of Lights, which might wrap up before the bulk of the rain predicted for this evening arrives.

On Friday night, the towns of Genoa and Minden conducted their illumination ceremonies.

Genoans welcomed the season the way their predecessors have since the town’s founding in the 1850s, with Christmas carols in the town church.

Santa arrived on a fire engine in time for the lights on Hope Falcke’s tree to shine into the fog.

Music was courtesy of Douglas High School’s steel drum band.

Santa turned up in Minden courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s MRAP. Connor Hawk had the golden ticket and helped throw the switch to light the gazebo.

After the lighting, Santa took requests in a giant inflatable globe in front of the CVIC Hall.

Forecasters predicted the breeze would pick up on Friday, but that didn’t happen until just after midnight early Saturday morning.

The wind will persist today, according to an advisory issued by the National Weather Service. The wind will be out of the south at 15-20 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph this afternoon, gusting to 45 mph. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 24th annual Parade of Lights begins at 5 p.m. today at Heritage Park in Gardnerville.

While rain is forecast through the day, forecasters say the brunt of the storm will arrive this evening. A strong band of moisture is supposed to reach the Interstate 80 corridor around 4-5 p.m. Highway 395 will be closed from Waterloo Lane to Buckeye Road at 4 p.m. for the event.

This year’s theme is “Favorite Holiday Movie,” and the parade will feature the Douglas Tiger marching band, color guard.

Gold Star Mom Sally Wiley will be the parade’s grand marshal.

The highway is expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

The Douglas County Historical Society is having its annual Holiday Gala 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Main St. The gala features decorated Christmas trees nestled in amongst gingerbread houses and snow globes. Visit http://www.HistoricNV.org or 775-782-2555 for details. Free admission.