Foothill blaze claims barn

Gusty winds took what may have been a former controlled burn across Foothill Road from the Fay-Luther Trailhead on Wednesday afternoon, destroying an outbuilding.

First reported around 2:20 p.m., dispatchers reported callers said they could see the smoke plume on one of the Nevada Seismological fire cameras.

Flames and smoke could be seen from Minden, as 25-30 mph winds pushed the fire.

The two-alarm fire spread to a barn, destroying it as East Fork firefighters arrived on scene.

Volunteers staffed stations across the Valley, bringing tenders and engines from across the district.

East Fork also got help from Carson City and the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Firefighters reported forward progress of the fire was stopped around 3:05 p.m.