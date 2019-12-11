Food drive brings tons of fun

For more than a quarter of a century, the annual Share Your Holiday Drive-by Food Drive has been a staple for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Last year, Carson Valley residents donated 111 tons of food to the KTVN-TV sponsored food drive. The outpouring in Carson Valley often surpasses that of larger communities that also host the event.

This year, an estimated 150 volunteers will be ready 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden to help unload donations through the day.

The volunteers weigh, sort and box tons of food over the course of 12 hours.

Everything collected at the Carson Valley Inn goes to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

KTVN Channel 2 is sending Arianna Bennett, Angela Shilling and Marisol Bragg down to Minden for the event, according to Carson Valley Inn Marketing Director Bill Henderson’s blog.

CareFlight will be giving Santa a lift down to Minden at 9:30 a.m. depending on the weather. Santa will stick around until the afternoon for pictures with children. If Care Flight happens to be grounded, East Fork Fire Protection District will do the honors.

Emergency equipment, including fire engines and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office MRAP will be at the event, along with the Douglas County Library’s Bookmobile from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henderson said Vitalant blood services will see the Bookmobile and raise them two bloodmobiles that will be taking dontions from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To make an appointment call 800-696-4484. Blood donors will get free meatballs provided by Wolf Pack Meats and prepared by the Western Nevada CattleWomen.

Any new and unwrapped toys donated at the drive will go to Project Santa Claus.