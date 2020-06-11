Food distribution rescheduled to June 20

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet offers free food distribution to anyone in need 8-10 a.m. June 20. This event, originally scheduled for June 13, was postponed due to access issues resulting from area road construction this week.

Being a current food closet recipient is not a requirement, and all are welcome. Organizers request attendees bring their own reusable baskets, bags, and boxes, if possible. Items available include dry and canned goods and household products.

Additional food distribution dates are scheduled for July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19. Food Closet Director Sarah Sanchez said one of the main goals of these events is to “touch base with those in the community who perhaps haven’t had a voucher or accessed our services before … of all the folks we saw (at the May food distribution), about half of them were new people.”

Representatives from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be on hand to answer questions and help with program enrollment.

The Food Closet is located 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Donations to the food closet are accepted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Questions may be directed to 775-782-3711 or info@thefoodcloset.org.

Summer reading program sparks imagination

Now through Aug. 1, all are invited to partake in the Douglas County Public Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story.” The program offers reading challenges for all ages, and children and teens who participate can earn prizes while building reading skills over the summer break from school.

New this year is online registration through DCPL’s Beanstack webpage: douglas countynv.beanstack.org. Participants can log reading time, enter drawings, and earn prizes via their Beanstack account, and a Beanstack Tracker app is available for smartphones and tablets.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane, and the Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841 for information.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks host Dash and Dine

The Elks’ “Dash and Dine Date Night for Two” happens Friday, June 12 and features a menu of fish and chips, shrimp, and coleslaw. Each order provides a two-serving meal prepared by Tahoe/Douglas Elks members. Cost is $25 and reservations must be made by 4:30 p.m. today.

To place an order, call the Lodge at 775-265-5483 and leave a message with your name, phone number, how many orders you’d like, and the time between 5-7 p.m. you plan to pick up the food. Meals will be paid for and received in the lobby of the Tahoe-Douglas Elks’ lodge.

Another Dash and Dine date night will be held June 26; menu TBD.

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Proceeds from Elks’ events support organizations and causes for veterans, seniors, and youth in our community.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.