Food closets conduct drive-through drive today

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet is participating in a regional drive-through food drive 9 a.m. to noon today.

The drive is being coordinated with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Both the Food Closet on Waterloo Lane and the FISH store at 1561 Highway 395 in Minden are collecting donations.

Most needed items are entrees, proteins and canned fruits and vegetables.

Food banks have seen increases in the need for emergency food services since mid-March 2020, officials said. Before the pandemic, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada was helping approximately 91,000 people per month. During the single month of April, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada helped more than 123,000 people, a 35 percent increase. Between July 2019 and March, the Food Bank served an average of 8,900 people per month through this program. In the month of April, that number rose sharply to 28,272 people.

Donors should expect to stay in their vehicles.