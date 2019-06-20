Food Closet hosts fresh food campaign and volunteer orientation

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet invites participation in its seasonal “Plant. Grow. Give.” campaign. Home-grown produce donations are welcome at the food closet “as a way to provide our clients with an increased volume and more diverse variety of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said director Sarah Sanchez.

Gardeners have two ways to participate in the campaign: either “grow a row” specifically for the food closet or donate any surplus harvested produce. A light cleansing wash of consumables prior to donation is appreciated.

Food Closet Manager Denise Banes said the program “cuts down on local food waste and is a great way to fill a part of the process of supplying fresh food to the community.”

Deliveries may be dropped off at the rear of the CVCFC between the hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday. CVCFC is located at 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

The food closet hosts a volunteer orientation on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Volunteers play an integral role in advancing the food closet’s mission to achieve food security in Douglas County. As a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, the CVCFC operates through the assistance of grants and the generosity of monetary and food donations from individuals, churches, businesses, and service groups throughout the community.

Volunteers assist food closet operations in a number of ways, including: sorting and stocking food items, filling food vouchers, picking up food donations from local stores, greeting and admitting clients, and assisting with special events.

Sanchez said a number of volunteer opportunities have expanded since the new, larger facility opened its doors to clients May 6.

“The food closet doesn’t exists without volunteers,” she said. “They are what makes it tick and what makes it run.”

Banes said, “People see the large building and may not realize that there are only two paid staff (within the organization). Because of that, more funds can be funneled into the food-related process (of collection and distribution). I’m not sure people realize the magnitude that we are dependent upon volunteers; everything from driving to distribution to office functions are handled by them. Without volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to keep up with the day-to-day operations. From the large to the small, they absolutely keep this place running.”

Orientations are held at 10:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month (except December), and reservations are not needed in order to attend. Daily food closet operations are intended for volunteers ages 16 and above, while volunteers of all ages are invited to participate in the food closet’s special events.

Volunteer applications can be found on the CVCFC website at thefoodcloset.org. Questions regarding the volunteer orientation may be directed to Banes at 775-782-3711 or via email at info@thefoodcloset.org.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.