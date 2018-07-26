Food Closet breaks bread on new project

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet epitomizes Douglas County's volunteer spirit, Douglas County Commission Chairman Steve Thaler said on Thursday.

"I look out there and see a lot of nonprofit organizations," he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the food closet. "On behalf of Douglas County, we can't do this without your help. If you were to go away, we couldn't as a county do this."

Thaler pointed out that many people rely on the food closet/

"The number of families that this food closet helps is unbelievable," he said. "They can't do it on their own. Counties like this need projects like this, need facilities like this."

Food Closet client Michelle Sscot spoke on behalf of the residents.

"I found out about the food closet after moving into the women's abuse shelter," she said. "I was a mess. I had no income, knew none of the resources in the Valley and was afraid I wasn't safe. Through the food closet I was able to feed myself, and I was able to let go of one stress and begin work on the long process of recovery."

Recommended Stories For You

Sscot is now a full-time student at the University of Nevada, Reno.

"If you met me when I first got here you would know that is nothing short of a miracle," she said.

About 80 people turned out for the groundbreaking on Thursday. Site work had already begun on the project, with its completion expected next May.