Food Closet benefits from food drives

Demonstrating for food at the FISH Store in Minden as part of a drive to benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Kurt Hildebrand

It hasn’t been unusual lately to see people carrying signs along Highway 395 in Minden and Gardnerville, but on Thursday they were demonstrating to feed the hungry.

A food drive benefiting Carson Valley Community Food Closet was 9 a.m. to noon encouraging donations.

While part of a regional effort conducted by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Thursday’s drive featured drop-off points at the FISH Store in Minden and the Food Closet on Waterloo Lane.

The food closet is seeking entrees, protein and canned fruit and vegetables.

A similar event in July resulted in donations of 358 pounds of food and $2,050 in cash.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the annual Turkey Trot, benefitting the food closet and Douglas Animal Welfare Group, will go online Nov. 12-26.

Residents may register at http://www.thefoodcloset.org to run anywhere they’d like. Signups are $25 per person and are encouraged to take a selfie at their starting location.

The benefit is usually on Thanksgiving Day.