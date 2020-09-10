Fogerson announces retirement

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson coordinates an emergeny drill in 2011.

Kurt Hildebrand

After a 25-year-plus career in the fire service, East Fork Fire Protection District Deputy Chief David W. Fogerson has announced his retirement effective Oct. 29.

Fogerson has served the East Fork Fire Protection District for the past 18 years, starting as a Training Captain, under retired Deputy Chief Dave Drew.

He later promoted to the rank of battalion chief and served in that position for a short period of time, prior to his current position as a deputy chief. He worked for the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District prior to his move to East Fork.

During his tenure, the District has seen significant growth and changes.

Fogerson has had a significant influence over the direction and current standing of the District within Nevada’s Fire and EMS services. He has been a strong advocate of regional partnerships and relationship building. This is most true with issues and programs within the Quad County area. He has taken a lead role in statewide initiatives too numerous to mention. He has brought many a creative solution to some of the most difficult problems that have been faced from the micro to the macro level of government.

“Deputy Chief Fogerson is an academician of public safety and emergency management related services,” District Chief Tod Carlini said. “He is the consummate practitioner in virtually all aspects of this profession. On behalf of the East Fork Fire Protection District, I want to thank Deputy Chief Fogerson for his years of service and for his many contributions along the way. Most recently, he has been a key leader and voice in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic from an emergency management standpoint. His contributions have been many and have demonstrated his commitment to being a good steward of public service obligations and services. We want to wish him well in his retirement.”

Fogerson said he is proud of the expansion of service delivery at East Fork during his tenure. East Fork now provides paramedic service from four engine companies and four ambulances.

This has decreased response times while increasing the level of service allowing East Fork to be recognized as “Heart Safe” in an effort to reduce out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. He has been involved in developing partnerships through the Quad counties for fire, emergency medical services, public health, and emergency management that has led to better service delivery at decreased costs. The latest of this is the partnership with REMSA to provide a paramedic education program on a firefighter shift schedule to make it easier for East Fork Fire employees to become paramedics.

He is most proud of his role training and mentoring firefighters. His time in the training division and at Truckee Meadows Community College enabled him to touch many aspiring firefighter’s lives. Many of these firefighters are now captains and chief officers throughout Northern Nevada.

“I have had no ambition in life but one, and that was to be a firefighter. This often-quoted line from Chief Crocker sums up my life’s work. It has been an honor to be a public servant working with the best people Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe have to offer. Public servants are oftentimes overlooked and they should not be for they protect all of us. It is my hope that I have left our community better than I find it and those that follow me take it to the next level for us. I have been blessed to work with great people who are awesome community stewards,” said Fogerson.

Moving forward, the East Fork Fire Protection District will be soliciting an open and competitive recruitment for his replacement through the remaining days of September and will conduct the employment process in October.