Fly Casters banquet March 10

The High Sierra Fly Casters will hold its annual Spring Banquet on March 10 at the Elks Lodge in Gardnerville. Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m., with a dinner catered by Minden Meats and Deli, starting at 7 p.m.

Cost of the dinner is $30 prepaid, which includes one drink at the bar.

There will be limited ticket sales at the door for $40. Call the Anglers Edge at 781-7112 to reserve a place or for information.

Or buy tickets online at https://store.hsfc.us/ And to learn more about us, visit hsfc.us or High Sierra Fly Casters on facebook.

The goal of the High Sierra Fly Casters is to promote and preserve the enjoyment of fly fishing, and to promote proper management and wise use of fishery resources in northwest Nevada and northeast California.

They meet 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, where they conduct educational programs for fly fishers and plan monthly fishouts throughout the region.

"The Spring Banquet is our opportunity to welcome new members and to swap fish stories and plans for the coming year," members said.

"There will be a silent auction for fly fishing equipment, and a quality door prize. Organizers stress this is more of a social event than an educational effort, and we welcome people who would like to meet us and find out about benefits of membership."

The group works with veterans (ReelVets), cancer survivors (Reel Recovery, Reel Kids and Casting for Recovery), and at-risk youth (Discovery on the Fly) to introduce them to flycasting and pursuing trout in the area.

"We also welcome fly fishers of all skill levels and new members can easily find someone with more experience to show them the finer points of the sport," organizers said.