Flood awareness event Tuesday

Today marks 60 days since Minden last received measurable precipitation as a dry spell continues to reign in Carson Valley.

With the forecast showing a slight chance of showers on Tuesday night and Wednesday, it’s possible that November will at least contribute something to the water picture.

Today also marks the beginning of Flood Awareness Week, which continues through Friday.

In observance of the week, Douglas County and the state are hosting a flood awareness day 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

“We encourage residents to attend and speak with our staff about flood preparation as we head into winter,” Douglas Stormwater Program Manager Courtney Walker said. “We are here to answer your questions about maps and provide information to help better prepare you in the case of flooding.”

Carson Valley is subject to both river and alluvial fan flooding, both of which have caused damage over the years.

In the record water year of 2016-17 when 20 inches of rain fell, Cradlebaugh Bridge between Minden and Carson City closed in January and February.

Flash flooding in the Valley caused millions of dollars of damage in 2014 and 2015. Those are just examples from the last five years. The big floods of 1955 and 1997 isolated Carson Valley from the rest of Western Nevada.

Residents will be able to view proposed Carson River floodplain maps, learn about the Ruhenstroth area drainage master plan, view Federal Emergency Management Administration insurance maps and learn about a new stormwater maintenance division.

Several agencies will be available with information and interactive displays, including flood and watershed models with presentations held at 3 and 5 p.m.

In addition to the county, personnel from Esat Fork Fire Protection District, Nevada Divisio0n of Water Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Carson Water Subconservancy District, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California Environmental Protection Department, the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio0n, the Nevada Department of Transportation, River Wranglers, Nevada Department of Environmental Protection and the National Weather Service.

The Suconservancy District has begun a campaign featuring “I am Carson River Watershed,” a film that takes viewers from Carson Pass down to the Carson Sink.

“We surveyed our watershed community and found the majority of residents didn’t know they lived in a watershed and didn’t thing their actions affected its health,” Subconservancy Program Manager Brenda Hunt said. “This film celebrates the natural wonder of the Carson River Watershed and in doing so not only inspires but also educates individuals in our community on how to take action to improve its health and water quality.”