Flood advisory in effect for Carson Valley

Gardnerville, Nev. — A flood advisory is in effect for Douglas County until 4 p.m. as a band of moderate to heavy rain is falling in the Sierra.

Gardnerville, Genoa and Minden are expected to experience flooding due to increased river and stream flows.

"As the next area of heavy precipitation moves into the region this afternoon, these small streams should begin to rise again," forecasters said.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the East Fork of the Carson River entering Carson Valley was up to 13.53 feet.

The discharge of the river was 4,700 cubic feet per second.

During the February 2017 flooding that brought minor flooding to Aspen Mobile Home Park, the same U.S. Geological Survey gauge crested at 14.5 feet.

Recommended Stories For You

The East Fork Carson River at Markleeville was approaching minor flood stage of 8 feet at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

The river was at 6.92 feet and was predicted to crest at 7.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The West Fork was at 11.6 feet, well below the action stage of 13 feet and the minor flooding stage of 14 feet.

The river downstream from Cradlebaugh Bridge is forecast to crest at 8 feet early Friday morning, aco0rding to the National Weather Service.