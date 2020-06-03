Flatbeds fine at Carson Valley Days

Flatbeds and trucks will be able to join the line-up for the June 13 Carson Valley Days Parade.

“The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club is committed to putting on the best parade possible for our community,” organizers said. “Our club is thankful to be able to continue this Valley tradition, and are working our hardest in order to continue this tradition for our community.”

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club announced new rules after Gov. Steve Sisolak expanded what is allowed under the reopening process.

Six feet of social distancing between spectators who are not family members is still required. However, the club doesn’t expect people to watch the parade from their cars.

A stripped down version of the event was made necessary by the coronavirus outbreak.

The carnival, games and other events at Lampe Park that accompany the parade are canceled for this year.

Parade entry forms are available at http://www.carsonvalley2030.com

A number of events occurring Carson Valley Days weekend have been canceled.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services 3rd annual 5K Run, Jog, Walk, scheduled for June 13 will be rescheduled at a time and with a route to be determined. The event is the heart of the nonprofit organization’s family-oriented fund-raising activity in Douglas County. Funds supporting mental health and substance abuse counseling come from business sponsors and participants.

The Minden Town Board has canceled their annual Carson Valley Days Breakfast scheduled for June 13 in Minden Park.

The Carson Valley Art Association show in the CVIC Hall in Minden over Carson Valley Days weekend has also been canceled.

An organization representative said the association is looking forward to its upcoming judged Scholarship Benefit Show in November, which features cash awards and award ribbons. Details to be published. Information, 782-7074.