Flamenco guitarist performs at Danberg

Milton Merlos will bring flamenco guitar music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 12.

Merlos, who plays in the Spanish Flamenco style, is a native of Boston. Merlos started playing the guitar at age twelve, and began playing professionally at sixteen. Travels to Spain instilled a love for the Spanish Flamenco style of playing. Now a professional musician with eighteen years of experience, he lives part-time in western Nevada.

"A quiet passion became the flame that has gifted me so many warm memories and has now become the passion that fires my life," Merlos said. More information about Merlos, and samples of his music, is at miltonmerlos.com.

"Milton Merlos is a Carson Valley favorite and always puts on an excellent show. We are very happy to welcome him back this season," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors should bring their own seating and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming concerts for this season include Todd Morgan and the Emblems playing rock and roll, jazz and rockabilly music on July 26; Mike Beck playing Western Americana music on August 16; and Sierra Sweethearts playing bluegrass music on August 23.