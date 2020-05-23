Flags flying for Memorial Day

Merchant Marine Charles Montanaro, 99, places flags at Eastside Memorial Park on Friday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

More than 60 people turned out to place flags on veterans’ graves at Eastside Memorial Park on Friday morning.

Ninety-nine year old Merchant Marine veteran Charlie Montanaro said he was looking for the other members of his service residing at Eastside.

“I found one of them, but I’m still looking for the other,” he said.

A Gardnerville resident, Montanaro served on an ammunition transport ship during World War II and has participated in a few Honor Flights over the last few years.

Volunteers and members of service clubs, including the Tahoe-Douglas Elks and the Battle Born Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, helped place flags on graves.

A group of Sheriff’s Explorers helped out with the big flags that go along the road.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Eastside won’t be holding a large ceremony on Monday, but will have a Memorial Day Remembrance Table available near the park’s main flagpole where people can leave thing over the weekend.

Members of the Mounted Posse are planning to parade through the cemetery on Monday.

Flags will be at halfstaff in honor of Memorial Day on Monday.