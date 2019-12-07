Flags at half staff today

Flags will be flying at half-staff today in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The Japanese attack on the U.S. fleet stationed at Hawaii occurred 78 years ago on Dec. 7, 1941 and resulted in the United States’ entrance into World War II.

In all, 2,335 American service members at 68 civilians were killed.

In Carson Valley, the Minden and Gardnerville fire departments had met within hours of the report. Committees were active making up a list of accommodations available in the Valley.

“The results were most gratifying and now a complete list of available rooms has been tabulated should a war emergency exist,” The R-C reported on Dec. 12.

The newspaper reported that schools in several Pacific Coast cities closed as a result of the attack.