Five up for Genoa Town Manager

Genoa Town Board members will meet 1 p.m. Jan. 25 to interview five candidates for the town manager's job.

The town board firmed up plans for the interview process at a meeting on Thursday night.

The town has been under the guidance of Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser since former Town Manager Phil Ritger became public works director in October.

Of the five candidates, one is a former resident and another lives in a community north of town.

The candidates for town manager are:

South Lake Tahoe resident JT Chevallier operates a digital media company and works as a resort programming coordinator and events manager for Homewood Mountain Resort.

Former Genoa resident and Carson River Community Bank Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dykes is currently a commercial sales manager for Carson Dodge in Carson City.

Carson Valley resident David C. Eglinsdoerfer owned a California real-estate business until November 2018. He moved to Nevada in 2017, and lives in Montaña.

Retired U.S. Marine Chasen E. Getty said he is making the transition from the military.

Whittell High graduate Connie Summers is moving back to Douglas County from Washington, D.C. after serving as an office manager for an international legal firm.