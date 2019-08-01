Five seek seats on audit committee

IF YOU GO

Five people are seeking a seat on the Douglas County Audit Committee, including two former elected officials.

Minden resident Dave Brady served as a county commissioner and school board trustee. Brady is a financial advisor and owner of Brady and Associates.

Another Minden resident, Ted Thran, served as county clerk-treasurer. Thran is a certified public accountant.

Also seeking a position on the panel is Stateline resident and business owner Daniel B. Smith, Gardnerville Ranchos resident and retired aerospace engineer Kirby D. Mays and Stateline retiree Mark Hart.

Hart said he won’t be able to attend Thursday’s meeting where county commissioners are scheduled to fill two appointments on the audit committee.

The committee was formed in the wake of the $1 million Tiregate thefts in order to aid auditors in their work accounting for county property.

One of the vacancies occurred when member Maureen Casey took a position on the Douglas County Planning Commission.

Member Pamela Garber resigned from the audit committee. Her husband, Kenneth, resigned from the East Fork Fire Protection District board citing family medical issues.

Besides county commissioner Dave Nelson, David Maxwell and Terry Rankin serve on the committee.

Only one person applied for an open position on the Genoa Historic District Committee.

Gregory Brown lives on Voight Canyon well north of the historic town, but according to the county, commissioners can appoint someone who lives outside the town boundaries if no one else is available.

Three of the current historic district board members’ terms expire this year. Robert Centanni, Marian Vasser and Becky Pappenfort are due to expire this year. Karen Holmes’ term expires in December 2020.

The committee reviews proposed building changes or projects in the historic district, which includes Genoa’s commercial corridor.