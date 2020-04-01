Fishing Derby still casting for now

Kids' Fishing Derby board member Steve Hamilton shows Gardnerville Elementary 1st graders one of the fish loaded into Willow Creek at Lampe Park last year.

Brad Coman

Organizers of the annual Douglas County Kids’ Fishing Derby still are planning to move forward with the event.

Scheduled for June 6 and 7, Derby President Samantha Calvillo said the organization is monitoring the situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

“As of now, dozens of organizations, gatherings and cultural events have postponed their plans in the last few weeks,” she said. “We urge all of our local families and friends to stay safe and implement the recommendations of the CDC and state officials so we can return to our normal daily schedules as soon as possible.”

She said safety is the group’s top goal and that the organization will delay sending out registration forms for participants and volunteers until they confirm the date.

She said the Derby board will send out another update letter in four weeks evaluating the status of the community and make a decision.

The 31st annual Kids’ Fishing Derby takes place at Lampe Park in Gardnerville. This two-day event annually draws 1,500 kids to catch fish that can exceed 6 pounds in weight.